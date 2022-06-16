English
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s view on using electric shock before slaughter of the animals

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about the use of electric shock before slaughtering animals.

Question: If electric shock is used on animals in a way that before or after the shock the animals do not move or move slightly, if they bleed or not, are they Halal or Haram and what is ruling regarding selling or buying them?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: If the animal is alive after the shock and (then) is slaughtered according to the religious rules (Sharia), it is Halal and can be eaten as well as it can be bought and sold but avoid the blood inside it.

