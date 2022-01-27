UNICEF voices concern over children caught up in Ghwayran prison in al-Hasakah

SHAFAQNA- the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the situation of children in the Ghwayran military detention facility, in al-Hasakah, northeast Syria.

According to Shafaqna translation service, quoting Russia Today UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore called upon all parties in Syria to adhere to their responsibilities to protect civilians especially children, and to ensure the safety of all children inside Ghwayran prison.

The report goes on to say: there are deeply worrisome reports of children being trapped inside Ghwayran Prison. Measures must be taken to restore calm, and all parties in Syria must take all feasible precautions and adhere to the principles of distinction between the military and civilians.

“Children and persons hors de combat, including the sick and the wounded, are entitled to protection and humanitarian assistance.” the report said.

According to UNICEF, almost 850 children, some as young as 12 years old, are currently in detention in northeast Syria, held in Ghwayran facility, most of whom are Syrians and Iraqis while the rest are of 20 other nationalities.

Persian Version