Israel to resume Lebanon maritime border talks

SHAFAQNA- Israel ‘s Energy Minister announced the start of Indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between the occupied territories and Lebanon next week.

According to Elnashra Lebanon News, the Energy Ministry of Israel said on Wednesday: “Israel is ready to continue the talks about the maritime border with Lebanon.” Reports Shafaqna from ISNA.

“These negotiations will begin next week through U.S. mediation”, the Ministry added.

the Energy Ministry said that Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet U.S. envoy as part of efforts to settle the dispute.

Persian Versian