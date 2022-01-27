Date :Thursday, January 27th, 2022 | Time : 05:30 |ID: 245840 | Print

Israel to resume Lebanon maritime border talks

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- Israel ‘s Energy Minister announced the start of Indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between the occupied territories and Lebanon next week.

According to Elnashra Lebanon News, the Energy Ministry of Israel said on Wednesday: “Israel is ready to continue the talks about the maritime border with Lebanon.” Reports Shafaqna from ISNA.

“These negotiations will begin next week through U.S. mediation”, the Ministry added.

the Energy Ministry said that Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet U.S. envoy as part of efforts to settle the dispute.

Persian Versian

Lebanon: Michel Aoun’s desire to resume indirect talks on delineating maritime borders

You might also like
UN chief calls for international support for lebanon
Saad Hariri met Saudi King Salman in Riyadh
EU releases 33 million euros in emergency aid to Lebanon
Lebanon: Hariri hopes for government formation soon
Hezbollah to Hold Mass Rally in Dahiyeh on 10th of Muharram
Sheikh Qablan called for national solidarity to save Lebanon
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *