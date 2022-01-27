https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/kuwait.jpg 381 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-27 07:46:382022-01-27 07:46:38Kuwait announces rules for women to join army
Kuwait announces rules for women to join army
SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Shaikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah announced six new regulations for Kuwaiti women to join army, Arab Times Kuwait reported.
According to Sheikh Hamad Al-Ali’s decision, the six new regulations are:
- The consent of the guardian or husband
- Commitment to modest dress code
- Ability to work in medical and nursing specialties, technical fields and support services
- Not participate in any field and tactical military exercises.
- Not carry a weapon.
- Acceptance is made when needed to fill the required vacancies
The regulations have been set in line with the the opinion issued by Fatwa and Legislation Department.
