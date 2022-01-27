Date :Thursday, January 27th, 2022 | Time : 07:46 |ID: 245846 | Print

Kuwait announces rules for women to join army

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Shaikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah announced six new regulations for Kuwaiti women to join army, Arab Times Kuwait reported.

According to Sheikh Hamad Al-Ali’s decision, the six new regulations are:

  1. The consent of the guardian or husband
  2. Commitment to modest dress code
  3. Ability to work in medical and nursing specialties, technical fields and support services
  4. Not participate in any field and tactical military exercises.
  5. Not carry a weapon.
  6. Acceptance is made when needed to fill the required vacancies

The regulations have been set in line with the the opinion issued by Fatwa and Legislation Department.

