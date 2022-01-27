2022 brings no hope of resolution to Yemen conflict

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-The recent spike of violence in Yemen has killed the hopes of Yemenis for a better chance for peace as this year begins.

The seven-year war in Yemen has not subsided, and it appears to be escalating further in 2022. The recent spike of airstrikes by the Saudi-led Arab coalition have killed Yemenis’ hopes for peace this year.

The coalition is determined that military force will bring a political resolution.The aerial bombing is not the sole escalation. Ground fighting has been deadly over the first week of January in Marib, with 200 fighters killed from both sides in 24 hours, medical and military sources said on Jan. 4.

A political commentator told Al-Monitor that the present scenario points to the two sides’ dependence on the battlefields, and a viable political settlement is still unlikely.

He believes that the rapid military solution is not feasible, and the political dialogue has made no headway over the last seven years. Therefore, as the war prolongs, the humanitarian crisis will worsen nationwide.The UN envoy admitted that 2021 ended on a tragic note for Yemenis as poverty, hunger and severe restrictions on freedom of movement affected millions of people. Such a tragedy will not vanish this year.