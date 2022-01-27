The Saudi king appears in front of the cameras after months

SHAFAQNA – While King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has not met with anyone in person for more than a year and has held all the meetings by video conference, he chaired a cabinet meeting.

Opponents of the Saudi government have previously said that the Saudi king has gone to the city of Neom and is pursuing his activities virtually and does not meet anyone. To some extent, some Saudi opposition sources said that it was possible that the Saudi Crown Prince would prevent his father from leaving his residence.

In the past year and a half, the Saudi king has not attended any of the meetings with high-ranking officials of other countries. And Mohammad Bin Salman had received foreign guests instead.

Some opponents, including Madawi al-Ras Madawi al-Rasheed heed, wrote on the Middle East Online website that King Salman was no longer able to do work due to illness and old age.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.