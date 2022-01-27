3rd Conference for Interfaith Dialogue in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA – The third Conference for Interfaith Dialogue will be held in Baghdad later this year.

The Deputy Head of the Europe Department, Plenipotentiary Minister, Tariq Al-Shaher, revealed that Iraq is preparing to hold the 3rd World Conference for Interfaith Dialogue during the last quarter of this year.

Interfaith Dialogue Conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of the conference.

The meeting was also attended by Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, the chairman of the Vatican Dialogue Council was also present and praised the Foreign Ministry’s strong role, and in particular the European Office of the Ministry and the Iraqi Embassy in the Vatican, in well-organizing this preliminary meeting.

On the other hand, Ehsan Jafar, the representative of the head of the Shia endowment, addressed the Vatican Dialogue Council on behalf of the Iraqi religious endowment courts to prepare the necessary space for this preliminary meeting and exchange views and discuss the issue. He thanked the third special conference on healthy education for future generations on the path to peace and all-round development.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.