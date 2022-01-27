Daily life becomes a frozen hell for the people of Afghanistan: Guterres

SHAFAQNA- With Afghanistan “hanging by a thread” six months after the Taliban takeover, the world cannot abandon the country now – for the sake of its people and overall global security, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council.

“At this moment, we need the global community – and this Council – to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiraling any further,” he said.

Daily life has become a frozen hell for the people of Afghanistan. As a matter of moral responsibility — and regional and global security and prosperity — we cannot abandon them.