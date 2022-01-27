IMF leaves Nigeria’s 2022 growth rate at 2.7 percent

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed a growth rate of 2.7 percent for Nigeria in 2022. This growth projection is 0.1 percent higher than the 2.6 percent IMF’s forecast in October 2021.

IMF disclosed this in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on Tuesday. It also raised the 2023 projection from an initial 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent ,Thecable.ng reported.

The World Bank had projected a 2.5 percent growth rate for Nigeria in 2022, owing to the rebound to higher oil prices as well as accelerated growth in telecommunication and financial services.