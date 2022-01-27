Date :Thursday, January 27th, 2022 | Time : 16:57 |ID: 245919 | Print

Turkey said to see inflation rate peaking at about 40 percent in 2022

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told economists he expects the inflation rate to peak at about 40 percent in the months ahead and not to surpass 50 percent this year.

ebati provided his most detailed outlook yet for consumer prices in 202 during a meeting with 60 economists and analysts on Saturday in Istanbul, bloomberg reported.

Turkey’s inflation rate hit 36.1 percent in December, the highest since the beginning of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 19-year rule. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months jumped to 25.37% from 21.39 percent, according to the central bank’s January survey of market participants. Some Wall Street banks predict last year’s currency crisis could push inflation beyond 50 percent.

You might also like
Iran, Russia and Turkey reaffirms commitment to Syria's sovereignty
Turkey calls for collective action against Racism & Islamophobia
Shafaqna's interview with Press TV on Turkey's brush with Terror
Iran, Russia, Turkey agree to boost efforts aimed at Syrian constitutional committee
"They Will Pay a Heavy Price for This" says Erdogan
How Turkey’s independent press died under Erdogan’s watch
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *