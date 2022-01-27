Iran defeats Iraq to qualify for 2022 world cup

With the 1-0 victory against the national team of Iraq, Irannian men’s football team have not qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first team.

Iran qualified to the Qatar world cup while won the 13 out of 14 past matches and one draw. Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of the match at the 48th minute. As many as 2,000 Iranian women watched the match in the stadium.

Iran will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.

Iraq remain in fifth place with four points, with Iran topping Group A with 19 points.Iraq will meet Lebanon away in four days, while Dragan Skocic’s men will remain in Tehran to take on the United Arab Emirates on the same day.

Sources :Mehr News Agency ,Tehrantimes