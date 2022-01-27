Report sheds light on how everyday Islamophobia affects Canadian Muslims

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Islamic Relief Canada is releasing a new report today that sheds light on how everyday Islamophobia affects Canadian Muslims.

It comes ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Quebec mosque shooting anniversary and the National Day of Action Against Islamophobia,

“We often hear about Islamophobia in the context of violent attacks, but what is less known are the everyday incidents and microaggressions Muslims experience regularly in all spheres of their lives. With our report, we wanted to share those stories, and capture the long-term effects of hate,” says Reyhana Patel, head of communications and government relations at Islamic Relief Canada.

The report features previously untold, compelling stories from Muslims across the country and from all walks of life. A few highlights include:

A teacher in Quebec who was asked to remove her hijab in the workplace due to Bill 21 and almost lost her job for not complying

A man who temporarily stopped participating in organized sport in Alberta after he experienced racial slurs and discrimination

A hijab-wearing Ontario woman who was physically and verbally attacked on a university campus for being Muslim

A victim of the Quebec mosque shooting, Aymen Derbali, who was shot seven times and left paralyzed and unable to support his family

Some of the key findings from the report are that Islamophobia is not only systemic and normalized but also gendered, with Muslim women disproportionately being victims of Islamophobia. The report also reveals that short and long-term consequences for those who experience Islamophobia can include emotional and mental trauma, stress in personal and professional relationships, and even long-term physical injury.

Islamic Relief Canada, a leading member of the Green Square Campaign on January 29, is calling on governments to reflect upon the gravity of Islamophobia in Canada and immediately take all necessary actions to tackle Islamophobia and its root causes — through both practice and policy.

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity in Canada and a prominent Muslim NGO that works in more than 30 countries to provide humanitarian relief and build resilient, prosperous communities. Visit islamicrelief.ca for more information.