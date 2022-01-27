Al-Aqsa Mosque blanketed in white after rare snowfall

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Snow carpeted Jerusalem al-Quds and its holy places on Thursday as a rare wintry storm swept across occupied Palestine as well as the wider Middle East.

The cold snap, which has already caused major disruption in Athens and Istanbul, saw heavy snowfall in areas better known for their summer heat.

By morning, snow crowned the golden-tipped Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

The snow cover was not expected to last as warmer temperature were forecast in the coming days.