Palestinian prisoner dies of unknown causes in Israeli jail

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Palestinian prisoner Jamal at-Tamimi was proclaimed dead in mysterious circumstances on Wednesday at Nitzan jail.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs announced that prisoner Tamimi, 63, died of unknown causes inside his cell at Nitzan jail, where he was serving an 18-year prison term.

The Commission held the Israeli occupation authority fully responsible for the death of Tamimi. Tamimi was convicted of killing a British exchange student in an attack on Jerusalem’s light rail in 2017.

According to a statement released by the Israeli prison service (IPS), Tamimi was found by a prison guard lying on the floor of his cell, unconscious and without a pulse.

“The guard called a paramedic and a doctor who began resuscitation operations and called an ambulance. The prisoner’s death was declared at the scene,” the statement read.

IPS said it notified Tamimi’s family from east Jerusalem of his death, claiming that it would investigate the circumstances of his death.

