What products Iraq exports to Saudi Arabia?

SHAFAQNA- In an interview with the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), the secretary-general of the Saudi Export Development Authority announced country’s imports from Iraq.

The Saudi Export Development Authority identified the types of materials imported from Iraq, while confirming that Saudi Arabia is looking forward to increasing the volume of trade exchange with Iraq.

The advisor of the Saudi Export Development Authority, Omar Nasser Al-Rajeh, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “The Saudi Export Development Authority organized, on the sidelines of the Iraqi-Saudi Business Forum, meetings with Iraqi and Saudi businessmen to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries, as about 60 Iraqi and more than 200 Saudi companies work with this organization.

He added, “Saudi Arabia imports aluminum scrap, which is one of the most important imported materials, as well as iron scrap and food such as dates and rice.”

Omar Nasser Al-Rajeh pointed out that “Since 2017, Saudi exports to Iraq began to grow, with an annual increase of about 10%, and we look forward to the volume of trade exchange reflecting the size of the economies of the two countries.”

He explained that “the volume of exports of food and construction constitutes about 60% of the total volume of the Saudi exports to Iraq.

He asserted, “Saudi exports have acceptance among the Iraqi people due to their high quality, and have gained their confidence.”

He continued the volume of Saudi exports in the food sector is about 900 million riyals and we look forward to increasing this rate.”

Al-Rajeh stated, “There are several products exported to Iraq, on top of which are dairy and pasta, and some poultry products.”

