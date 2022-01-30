Saudi Arabia to open the first car assembly plant

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia laid the foundation stone for SNAM plant which is the first passenger car assembly plant in Saudi Arabia.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service quoting RT News, Al Arabiya News published a video announcing the assembly of car parts by The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

The network stated that the car will be produced as the primary product of the first phase with the participation of a Korean company, and the factory will be built with an area of 120,000 square meters and with the support of the Royal Jubail Commission.

“Today is the beginning of the initial phase, which is the assembly of 15% domestic production with a technical license from the Korean partner,” said Fahd Al-Duhaish, CEO of SNAM. In the second phase, the main objective is the localization of parts by 30 to 40 percent in Jubail Industrial City. At the beginning of the project, 50% of jobs will be localized as the first step.