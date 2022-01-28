Saudi Arabia to mark February 22 as Founding Day

SHAFAQNA- Royal decree states February 22 as the country’s founding day and an official holiday. Mdeast News: According to a royal order issued on Thursday (27 Jan 2022), King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz announced February 22 as the nation’s Founding Day. According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Saudi’s King announced that February 22 will now be an annual holiday to mark the founding of the state.

It is noteworthy that Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al-Saud established the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1902. Saudi Arabia also celebrates September 23 every year as a national day due to the change of the country’s name from Hijaz, Najd and its annexation to Saudi Arabia. On September 23, 1932, in a royal decree AbdulAziz Al-Saud changed the name of the country from Hejaz, Najd and its annexes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

