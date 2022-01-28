Iraqi expert forecasts oil prices in the next 3 years

SHAFAQNA – Referring to the declining economic growth of industrialized and developing countries, Hamza Al-Jawahiri predicted that world oil prices would remain between $ 80 and $ 90 a barrel for the next three years.

An energy expert, Hamza Al-Jawahiri predicted that due to the return of economic growth for large industrialized and developing countries after the declaration of coexistence with the coronavirus, World oil prices will continue to rise between $ 80 and $ 90 over the next three years.

He said in a statement: OPEC will not allow oil prices to exceed this price. It isn’t in OPEC’s best interest to see prices go through $90 a barrel this year and move higher.

Al-Jawahiri emphasized: Iraq has the world’s largest gas reserves in the western regions, but there is no serious government order to invest in this area under the pretext of the security situation.

Brent crude jumped during trading, topping $89.96 per barrel for the first time since October 2014. West Texas Intermediate traded up to $ 87.9 a barrel.

Many oil and gas experts believe that continued supply and demand challenges in OPEC and the United States, as well as increased Russian tensions with Ukraine over Iran’s nuclear talks, will push up crude oil prices on world markets, at least for the medium term.

