February 7th; date for presidential election in Iraq

SHAFAQNA –The Presidency of the Iraqi parliament set February 7th as the date for the session to elect the President of the Republic.

During meeting of the Presidium of the Iraqi Parliament, it was decided:

“It was decided during the meeting announcing the names of the candidates for the post of President of the Republic who meet the legal requirements on next Monday, January 31, after completing the legal procedures based on the Law of Provisions for Candidacy for the Post of President of the Republic No. 8 of 2012.”

Monday, February 7, was set as the date for the parliament session to elect the president of the republic.

A long list of independent personalities has also nominated for the post, including a woman. Most prominent presidential candidates include incumbent President Barham Salih, who is running for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and former Foreign Minister and Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari, who is running for the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Shilan Fouad stressed that she is trying to become the first independent woman to represent the Iraqi people as president. So far, 26 people have been nominated for the presidency, of which 11 are Kurdish personalities, including Shilan Fouad.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.