UN’s Chief: Afghanistan hanging by thread

SHAFAQNA- Addressing UN’s Security Council meeting on Wednesday (26 Jan 2022), Antonio Guterres said Afghanistan is hanging by a thread. He pushed for suspension of any rules or conditions constricting “lifesaving” aid operations as millions in the country suffer extreme hunger, education and social services are on the brink of collapse, and a lack of liquidity limits the capacity of the United Nations and aid groups to reach people in need.

“We need to give financial institutions and commercial partners legal assurance that they can work with humanitarian operators without fear of breaching sanctions,” said Guterres, noting that the 15-member council last month adopted a humanitarian exemption to U.N. sanctions tied to Afghanistan. Guterres said the remaining $1.2 billion in the fund needed “to be freed up urgently to help Afghanistan’s people survive the winter”, Reuters reported.

