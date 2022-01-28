Islamic Center cooperating to distribute food packs in Liverpool

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Islamic center in the UK has partnered with other bodies to help vulnerable people in Liverpool.

On Thursday 27 January, Islamic Relief UK partnered with LFC Foundation and the Liverpool Mosque Regions Network (LRM) to distribute 500 essential food packs to vulnerable people including the homeless, asylum seekers, refugees and women who have suffered domestic abuse.

Liverpool has seen a stark rise in families needing financial assistance and help with food. Across the five parliamentary constituencies in the city, there is a total of 31,739 children deemed to be growing up in poverty – with figures rising.

Many people have also been hit hard by the pandemic, including, low-income families, those suffering from domestic abuse, the homeless, asylum seekers and refugees who were already struggling to feed themselves and many prioritising eating or heating as they struggle to pay their bills.

To help some of the most vulnerable, boxes were packed with essentials by LFC staff at Anfield, before delivery alongside LRM to ten locations across the city.

The food packs contained 17 data-x-items including, halal chicken, rice, pasta, eggs, beans, butter and bread –alongside sanitary products such as shampoo, toothpaste, hand wash, shower gel and more.

With poverty levels in the UK increasing, Islamic Relief UK is also distributing food parcels across the country with 14 different partners.

In December, as part of LFC’s Operation Christmas Magic, LFC Foundation and Liverpool Mosque Regions Network (LRM) collaborated to provide over 400 festive food parcels, which supported 1,700 vulnerable people.

Matt Parish, Chief Executive at LFC Foundation, said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to work with Islamic Relief again on providing essential support to those who need it most in our city.

“We are living in challenging times, and we know that many local people and families are struggling financially and even paying for the basics is difficult. We hope to be able to alleviate some of the strain in part by providing enough food for families experiencing food poverty this winter.

“By working together, we aim to reach more people in need to make a difference.”

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said: “We are proud to be working with Liverpool FC Foundation to reach out to some of the most vulnerable in Liverpool.

“This pandemic has devastated families’ lives and many have been struggling financially. With 30,000 children deemed to be growing up in poverty in the city, we must do everything we can to help ease some of the suffering.

“This winter, as so many people will choose between eating and heating due to the increasing cost of living, the work of Liverpool FC Foundation will make a huge difference for many families and we thank the Foundation for their amazing efforts to help those in need.”