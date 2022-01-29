Date :Saturday, January 29th, 2022 | Time : 08:33 |ID: 246116 | Print

Fake news on COVID-19 violates human rights:Pope

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis said that spreading fake news on COVID-19 and vaccines violates human rights, during an address to members of catholicfactchecking.com.

“To be properly informed, to be helped to understand situations based on scientific data and not fake news, is a human right,” the pope told the group. “Correct information must be ensured above all to those who are less equipped, to the weakest and to those who are most vulnerable.”

Francis decried a spreading “infodemic,” which he said was a distortion of reality based on fear, falsified or invented news and “allegedly scientific information”. “Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility,” Francis said, Reuters reported.

