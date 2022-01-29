Date :Saturday, January 29th, 2022 | Time : 08:11 |ID: 246120 | Print

Saudi Arabia : Covid-19 mades weddings a whole lot cheaper

SHAFAQNA- Covid-19 has made weddings a whole lot cheaper in Saudi Arabia. Many couples  have welcomed covid-19—or, at least, the restrictions that have come with it.

In 2020 Saudi Arabia limited gatherings to 50 people or fewer. So couples could downsize their weddings without losing face. Smaller crowds ate smaller cakes. Travel bans ruled out extravagant honeymoons , doulitsa told . All in all a Saudi couple might have spent 90% less on their nuptials. The same was true in much of the Gulf, where couples rushed to grab the discount. The number of marriages leapt by 9% in Saudi Arabia in 2020. They were up in Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, too.

