US blocks military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns

SHAFAQNA-The Biden administration has decided to deny $130 million of military aid allocated for Egypt over the country’s failure to comply with human rights conditions laid out by the State Department.

The decision comes after intense pressure from Democratic lawmakers who wanted to see Egypt’s leaders address human rights abuses, such as the jailing of political opponents, before receiving additional security assistance.

The State Department, which outlined a series of conditions on the money to Egypt’s government late last year, briefed the congressional appropriations committees about its decision this week, the people said ,Politico reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has released some political prisoners since Blinken first withheld the funding in September, but his government has orchestrated a massive crackdown on political opponents in recent years.