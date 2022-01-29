China says UN human rights chief can visit Xinjiang ‘after Olympics’

SHAFAQNA- China has agreed to allow United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Michelle Bachelet to visit Xinjiang in the first half of 2022 after the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Rights groups have accused China of perpetrating wide-scale abuses against Uighurs and other minority groups in its western region of Xinjiang, including mass detention, torture and forced labour ,Aljazeera told.

The United States has accused China of genocide in Xinjiang, and an unofficial and independent UK-based tribunal has ruled that Beijing is indeed guilty of genocide.

Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims and has described its policies as necessary to combat religious “extremism”.