Asylum applications in EU approach second-highest level in five years in November 2021

SHAFAQNA- The number of asylum applications in November 2021 was the second-highest in five years, according to the EU Agency for Asylum .

About 71,400 applications for international protection were lodged in the “EU+” (EU, plus Norway and Switzerland) in November 2021, up by nine percent from October. “This was the second-highest level since 2016,” it said.

Afghans lodged the second most applications since 2016, only exceeded by the recent peak in September. Syrians lodged the most applications since 2016. Iraqis, Venezuelans, Pakistanis and Colombians also lodged more applications and contributed to the overall increase in November, EUobserver reported.

