Lebanon: Mufti and the Prime Minister emphasize the positive response to Persian Gulf countries ideas

SHAFAQNA – Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Grand Mufti Abdel Latif Derian stressed that the official response to Gulf ideas should be positive. During the meeting, they stressed the importance of Lebanon’s official response to the ideas of the Persian Gulf countries being positive and consistent with the established national principles and the country’s historical relations with its environment. Mikati said: “The great challenges facing Lebanon and the Lebanese require first the unity of the national ranks among all components.” We are counting on the wisdom of His Eminence and the unification of all efforts for the sake of reunification.”

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Muhammad al-Sabah on a two-day visit to Lebanon on Saturday delivered three messages to Lebanese officials expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people and inviting Lebanon not to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries and to fulfill its obligations and decisions. It was internationally legitimate and Arabic.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah visit to Lebanon on Saturday delivered three messages to Lebanese officials including solidarity with the Lebanese people and calling on Lebanon not to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries and fulfill its commitments and implement legitimate decisions. The Lebanese foreign minister is scheduled to respond to the messages by the end of the week.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.