Al-Kadhimi and Plasschaert consult on the political and security situation in Iraq

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and discussed the political and security situation in the country.

During the meeting, which was held in al-Kadhimi’s office, the two sides discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq, the process of cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and the United Nations, and ways to support the UN’s programs in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi stressed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening its regional and international relations in order to ensure and strengthen the security and stability of Iraq and the region, to provide the factors of sustainable development for the Iraqi people and all brotherly and peace-loving peoples.

On the other hand, Plasschaert stressed the position of the international community in supporting Iraq in the face of current challenges and the importance of adopting the option of dialogue as a way to resolve disputes.

