Egyptian Qari to travel to Germany for Quran recitation in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Egypt’s Awqaf ministry plans to send Sheikh Mohamed Hassan Abdul Azim Hassan to Germany for recitation of the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa introduced Hassan as the selected qari for going to Germany in Ramadan, Youm7.com website reported.

Hassan cam first in the recitation category of the the 28th edition of Egypt’s international Quran competition.

Every year, the North African country’s Awqaf ministry sends young and senior qaris to various countries for recitation of the Quran.

For next year’s Ramadan, the ministry plans to organize a competition for selecting Quran reciters who are dispatched to other countries.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.

