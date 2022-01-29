French municipality cuts funding for festival over mural of woman with hijab

SHAFAQNA-A French region suspended a street art festival’s subsidies due to a mural that depicts a woman wearing a headscarf.

The region said in a statement that the mural was “provocative” and “unacceptable.”It argued that it only benefits extremists, fueling violence and hatred and said subsidies planned for the “Street art fest Grenoble Alpes” was canceled.

Media reports said the mural was drawn eight months ago and a decision was made to cancel the subsidy although the mural had nothing to do with the festival ,AA reported.

Festival director Jerome Catz said the reason for the cancelation of €10,000 ($11,149) in financial support for the festival is political and it happened before the presidential election that will be held in April.

Catz said that the artist who drew the mural wanted to draw attention to the fact that some people are discriminated against because of their religion.