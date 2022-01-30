Saudi Arabia sentences Shia cleric to 8 years in prison

SHAFAQNA- A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced the Shia cleric Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Nasser to eight years in prison.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service quoting Ray al-Akhar, the London-based and Arabic-language Nabaa television news network reported that a terrorism court on Wednesday passed the ruling on the clergyman – a resident of Dammam city in the east of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Nasser was arbitrarily arrested on the King Fahd bridge, which connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in June 2019 as he was traveling with his family.

It is also reported that Saudi regime forces arrested another Shia clergyman Sheikh Kazem al-Omari earlier this week.

Nabaa TV identified him as the son of Shia cleric Sheikh Muhammad al-Omari, who is among distinguished religious figures in the holy city of Medina.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up politically-motivated arrests, prosecution and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights activists, especially in eastern region.

