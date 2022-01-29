Iranian, French Presidents discuss lifting sanctions, JCPOA guarantees

During the phone call, which was made by the French President, they also reviewed ways of strengthening Tehran-Paris relations.

Both sides also condemned the military attacks on the Yemeni people. Saying that the US has admitted the failure of its maximum pressure policy, President Raisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has already demonstrated will and seriousness to reach an agreement at the end of the negotiations.

He said any efforts by the other sides in this regard should aim at removal of sanctions, verification and valid guarantees. President further emphasized that the regional security and stability can only be achieved via regional solutions, and not foreign interference and called on the international community to pay attention the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen.

He stressed the need for an immediate end to the siege of the oppressed nation. The French president, too, said Iran is right not to trust the US, because the present crisis is due to America’s behavior.

President Macron also slammed the military attacks against the Yemeni people, particularly the recent air raids.The two presidents also exchanged views on a number of regional topics including the current status in Lebanon.