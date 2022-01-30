Date :Sunday, January 30th, 2022 | Time : 07:54 |ID: 246278 | Print
UN envoy: Washington abandoned “regime change” in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen said that there are “no strategic differences” between the United States and Russia in Syria, and that he has received “solid support” from the UN Security Council to move forward with his new approach, known as “step for step.”

Addressing the strategic stalemate that lasted for two years and the lines did not change in Syria, he said, “the main parties told me in Syria that the phase of military operations has ended, and that no party will monopolize the conclusion and there is a feeling of necessity to test something new”.

The UN envoy pointed out that the US has abandoned the policy of regime change and was seeking -quoting him- “to change the behavior of the regime,” indicating that the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls a third of Syria and most of its wealth is supported by the United States of America, is not part of the Geneva process. Because this process is in accordance with Resolution 2254, which includes specified opposition groups, but the SDF is no longer part of that.

