Car of King Faisal I of Iraq for sale at auction in US

SHAFAQNA-The Speedway Auto Museum in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana, will offer for sale at auction a car belonging to King Faisal I of Iraq, according to Car Scoops” website.

The car was a 1930 Mercedes-Benz, of which only 117 cars were manufactured between 1930 and 1939, and its chassis bears the plate (Baghdad – 83807), which was ordered by King Faisal I, and it was equipped with four doors and a liftable triple roof. Next to the German company “Full & Rohrbeck” in Berlin.

The site indicated that the car remained owned by the Iraqi state during the reign of both King Ghazi and King Faisal II, but it became owned by the “Indianapolis Speedway Motors Corporation” in 1967, and its renewal was completed during the seventies.

