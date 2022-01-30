Turkish Foreign Minister’s visit to Bahrain

SHAFAQNA –The Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusogluon Sunday met with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

According to the ministry, the two ministers discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit to the United Arab Emirates in February.

In recent months, the Turkish government has been pursued a policy of easing tensions with the Arab Gulf states, and reciprocal meetings between Ankara and Abu Dhabi have been the starting point.

