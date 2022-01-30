Date :Sunday, January 30th, 2022 | Time : 19:20 |ID: 246429 | Print

Al-Quds blanketed in white

SHAFAQNA –Al-Quds has been blanketed in white after heavy snowfall, which was about 20 cm high.

After the snowfall, Palestinians took to the streets and outdoors to capture beautiful images of the snow and enjoy it.

Some Palestinians went to Al-Aqsa Mosque to take a photo.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

 

