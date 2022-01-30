Date :Sunday, January 30th, 2022 | Time : 20:22 |ID: 246445 | Print

US to give $67 million to Lebanon’s armed forces

SHAFAQNA- The United States will offer an additional $67 million to support the Lebanon’s armed forces .

According to a notification sent to Congress, the State Department intends to change the content of previously appropriated foreign military funding for Lebanon to include “livelihood support” for members of the Lebanese military, citing economic turmoil as well as social unrest.

“Livelihood support for (armed forces) members will strengthen their operational readiness, mitigate absenteeism, and thus enable LAF members to continue fulfilling key security functions needed to stave off a further decline in stability,” said the notification to Congress, Reuters reported.

