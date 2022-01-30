Israeli President in the UAE

SHAFAQNA – News sources reported Sunday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This is his first visit to the United Arab Emirates and the aim is to strengthen the relations with the UAE at a time when world powers are working to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.

Herzog met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the presidential palace.

The office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that on route to the UAE President Herzog’s plane flew over Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the pilot of the plane said while crossing Saudi airspace:” We are now over the airspace of Saudi Arabia. We make history. We will fly over the capital soon.”

Meanwhile, the head of Israel entered the cockpit and looked at the lands of Saudi Arabia and said: “Undoubtedly so. This is a very exciting moment. ”

