UN calls on Taliban to recognize basic human rights of every girl, woman

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Taliban-led government to recognize and uphold the fundamental human rights of every woman and girl.

“In Afghanistan, women & girls are once again being denied their rights to education, employment & equal justice. To demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community, the Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl & woman”, UN chief tweeted on Saturday.



Girls’ schools have been closed since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and most are worried about the future of their education. Although the Taliban-led government says it will open schools in the coming months, the concerns of female students have not yet been resolved.

Moreover, in recent months, female civil servants in the country have not been allowed to go to government offices and carry on their work. They even protested in some cases, saying that they have not been allowed to return to their duties, Hasht-e Subh Daily reported.