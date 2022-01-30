Appointment of the first female undersecretary in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA – The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, issued an administrative decision assigning Dr. Laila Al-Qassem as Undersecretary for Planning and Digital Transformation for a full year.

Laila Al-Qasim is the first female undersecretary in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs since its establishment.

The decision comes within the framework of “his efforts to enhance the role of women in leadership positions and tasks in the ministry’s various sectors and agencies, in line with the Kingdom’s vision 2030.

Previously Al-Qassem had assigned the Department of Governance, which is linked to the office of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, within the framework of developing the administrative work of the Ministry, improving the quality of service provided to beneficiaries and enhancing the principle of transparency.