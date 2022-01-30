Lebanon responds to Kuwait’s proposals to improve relations

SHAFAQNA – Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Bou Habib met with his Kuwaiti Counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah Ahmed al-Nasser al-Sabah on (Saturday), news sources reported.

The meeting is aimed at preparing for the review of cases to be raised at a meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Sunday.

According to these sources; The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister announced on his website that During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ways to develop relations to achieve common interests and strengthen joint Arab action.

According to this report, During the visit, the Lebanese Foreign Minister presented the Lebanese government’s response to Kuwait’s 10-point proposal to improve relations with Arab countries.

Bou Habib added: “Hezbollah is a Lebanese party and has no control over Lebanese politics, but there is constant consultation between political leaders, including Hezbollah.”

