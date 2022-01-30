Aboul Gheit: “Too early for Syria’s return to Arab League”

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the suitable conditions are not yet provided for Syria’s return to the Arab league.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, quoting Arabic RT, Aboul Gheit said during a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah that the Arab foreign ministers in their consultative meeting today in Kuwait, did not discuss the possibility of Syria’s participation in the next summit of the League and its return to the seat.

“The issue of reinstating a country to its seat or inviting them to participate in a summit, is preceded by consultations and vision of the member states, and how these members see Syria, and what measures must be taken by Damascus. We are not there yet.” He said.

Aboul Gheit indicated that the Syrian file came up during today’s meeting in general, along with regional conflicts such as the Yemeni and Libyan crises, stressing that the meeting dealt with developments in the Arab region and all its problems, in addition to the newest international developments.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League stated: “Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak”, the Foreign Minister of Abdrabbuh Mansur government, expressed his views on resolving the crisis in this country through a political settlement.”

On the other hand, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra began negotiations with the Secretariat of the Arab League last week regarding the agenda of the Arab League summit, explaining that the Palestinian question, normalization of the Israeli occupation, and the return of Syria to the League is on the agenda of the summit.

“Algeria is eagerly awaiting Syria’s return to the Arab League,” Lamamra said in a television interview. “We recall that Algeria was concerned about freezing Syria’s membership in the Arab League, and opposed granting its seat to anyone other than its government (the regime of Bashar al-Assad).”

Syria was suspended from the Arab League since November 2011.

The League of Arab States is a regional international organization consisting of 22 predominantly Arab countries of Southwest Asia (12 countries) and North Africa (10 countries) formed in Cairo on March 22, 1945. The founding member states were Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Transjordan (now Jordan), Saudi Arabia. Yemen joined as a member a few days later on 5 May 1945. The league has 22 main members and 4 supervisory members.

Persian Version