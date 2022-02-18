Reviving Palestinian Quran covers

SHAFAQNA- Tens of Palestinian women in a workshop in Ghaza strip work on orders regard to preparation of Quran covers embroidered with cultural heritage of Palestinians; these artefacts will be exported to Qatar and other countries.

Located at Province of Khan Younis in south of Ghaza strip, Association of “Raaedaat al-Mostaqbal” [Pioneers of Future], has made a group of more than 40 Palestinian women, who are making embroidered covers for Quran with cultural heritage of Palestinians; this is the only source of living off in financial straits that all Ghaza strip is struggling with.

“We established our unit of artefacts and embroidery since 2009-2010, and started from a small room, which is now, after 12 years, a permanent exhibition of artefacts and embroidery, titled Pioneers of Future.” Hanna al-Batlah, head of this association, says.

An exhibition to show all kinds of Palestinian artefacts

“This exhibition shows all kinds of embroideries and artefacts made by Palestinian women, youth, and their families in Ghaza, and these are including various products such as embroidered Quran covers, wallets, and clothes.” Al-Batlah said.

“There are about 30 or 40 women with low income in our project, who are working in a generating family system.” She added.

She noted that this association provides raw materials for women to do what they are asked, whether from home or in the association, and then the association distributes these products in domestic and foreign markets.

“The products of this association are distributed worldwide, and we have orders from USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries.” She said.

Heritage of Palestinian art is a genuine heritage

Head of Pioneers of Future explained that, aside from financial aids from Charities and other institutions for the women workers of the association, budget of these current projects of association is self-sufficient.

Pointing out that the most important intention of the association is preservation of Palestinian heritage, she asserted: “Heritage of Palestinian art is a genuine heritage, as obtained from our ancestors, we are transferring this heritage in a proper, adapted form suitable for today, and we are emphasizing on importance and preservation of this for future generations.”

Talking about problems, Al-batlah said “The main problem we are struggling with is delivering the overseas orders on time. Because of state of siege of Ghaza strip by Zionist Regime and blockaded paths of Ghaza frequently, and also, difficulties of travel to outside of Ghaza, the products shipping and delivering on time to our customers would postpone often.”

