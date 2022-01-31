Qatari hotels provide 33,000 rooms in preparation for the World Cup

SHAFAQNA- the total number of the rooms that 3-, 4- and 5-star hotel establishments will provide for foreign tourists will reach more than 33 thousand rooms.

Mdeast News: A Qatari real estate report indicates this country’s readiness to provide more than 33 thousand rooms for visitors in the World Cup.

According to The New Arab, Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company indicated in a report that the total number of the rooms that will be provided by 3-, 4- and 5-star hotels to the foreign visitors in the time of the World Cup, will reach more than 33 thousand rooms.

Based on this report, currently, 14,000 rooms in 5-star hotels, 9,000 rooms in 4-star hotels, and 6,000 rooms in 3-star hotels are prepared to provide accommodation to these tourists.

The report pointed out that strategic projects such as the expansion of Hamad International Airport and the development of commercial ports as well as road infrastructure projects, will contribute to the notable growth of tourism services in Qatar.

Simultaneously, real estate market in Qatar continued to grow for the third week in January, and with a transaction of 132 million dollars, recorded 41.3% growth in the past week.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Doha in November this year.

