Canada to appoint a special representative on combatting Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Canada on Saturday announced its intention to appoint a special representative on combatting Islamophobia.

“On the fifth anniversary of this tragedy, we also mark the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia. Today, we pay tribute to the victims of this hateful act of terror, who were senselessly killed at the hands of bigotry, Islamophobia, and racism. We express solidarity with the survivors and those injured, the families and friends who lost a loved one, and all the communities of Quebec City and across Canada whose lives have been changed forever”, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said in a statement.

“The government condemns Islamophobia and all forms of racism and discrimination in our society, and that is why confronting Islamophobia is an important part of Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy”, according to website of Prime Minister of Canada.

“Last July, the Government of Canada held a National Summit on Islamophobia, where we committed to supporting anti‑racism programs that address Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence. We are moving forward with our intention to work with Muslim communities on the designation of a special representative to combat Islamophobia”, said the statement.

Sharing a statement on social media, Marie-Claude Landry, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission said that National recognition of this day is only a first step towards what needs to be done to fight the hate and intolerance that continues to harm people in Canada.

“Islamophobia continues to have deadly and devastating consequences for Muslim people and communities. Hate crimes are a violation of human rights. They threaten our safety, peace and prosperity. We must all stand up to hatred and to the people who spread it. Islamophobia has no place in Canada”, he said.