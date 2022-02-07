What does amount of alimony depend on?

SHAFAQNA- What does the amount of alimony depend on? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has issued a Fatwa on alimony.

The text of the Fatwa is as follows:

The obligatory alimony in Sharia does not have a certain measure, but the obligatory amount is for the man to provide for his wife in the fields of food, clothing, housing, and other necessities to meet her dignity according to time and place.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English