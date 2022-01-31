Activists worldwide seek to build momentum to pressure Puma

SHAFAQNA- Activists worldwide are seeking to build momentum to pressure Puma (#BoycottPUMA campaign) to halt its dealings with organisations that uphold the occupation of Palestine. There are growing calls globally to boycott the sportswear manufacturer Puma which activists claim is violating international law and human rights by aiding and abetting Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land.

Puma is one of the main sponsors of the Israel Football Association (IFA), which includes teams in Israel’s illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land, trtworld reported. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged FIFA, an international governing body association for football, which the IFA is affiliated with, to take action against football clubs in the occupied territories.