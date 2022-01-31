USA says Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis

SHAFAQNA- World leaders are applying diplomatic pressure on Russia ahead of a series of meetings over the Ukraine crisis, including a United Nations Security Council session on Monday (31 Jan 2022). US diplomats say will offer a chance for Moscow officials to “explain themselves” on the international stage.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also probably speak again this week, a senior State Department official said, after earlier efforts by the top diplomats to reach a resolution were unsuccessful, Washingtonpost told.

“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said of the United States and its allies on the 15-member U.N. security body during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. Monday’s session provides an opportunity for officials to openly express their views, although analysts say it is unlikely to lead to any concrete action against Russia, which is one of five permanent members of the council and could veto any UN’s resolution.