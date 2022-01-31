Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 22:14 |ID: 246588 | Print
closing eyes during prayer

What is rule of closing eyes during prayer?

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi on closing eyes during prayer.

Question: Does closing the eyes during prayer have problem? Is it permissible if we can pay more attention to Allah by doing this act?

Answer: This act is Makrooh unless this is the only way of having presence of the heart (full concentration).
https://en.shafaqna.com/241682/when-are-the-correct-days-of-the-two-fatimiyyahs-in-islamic-calendar-the-grand-ayatollah-makarems-answer/
You might also like
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast -Letting dust to reach the throat
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast before or after mid-day
ayatollah sistani, fatwas on fasting Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (Haram) and disapproved (Makruh) fasts
Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage
Prayer apps enable Muslims ‘to post after death’
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast - Using injections and medical drops
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *