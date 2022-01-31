https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/WhatsApp-Image-2022-01-31-at-06.08.39.jpeg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-31 22:14:392022-01-31 22:14:39What is rule of closing eyes during prayer?
What is rule of closing eyes during prayer?
SHAFAQNA- Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi on closing eyes during prayer.
Question: Does closing the eyes during prayer have problem? Is it permissible if we can pay more attention to Allah by doing this act?
Answer: This act is Makrooh unless this is the only way of having presence of the heart (full concentration).
