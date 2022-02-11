https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/WhatsApp-Image-2022-01-31-at-06.08.40.jpeg 719 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-11 01:27:252022-02-11 01:56:40Rule on the destroyed mosque?
Rule on the destroyed mosque?
Shafaqna- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the rule on the destroyed mosque.
Question & Answer
Due to the municipal development plan, they were forced to destroy a part of one mosque. Does the destroyed part still enjoy the status of a mosque?
Ayatollah Khamenei answered: If there is no possibility of returning it to its original state, the religious rules of the mosque is not applied to it.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!