Rule on the destroyed mosque?

Shafaqna- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the rule on the destroyed mosque.

Due to the municipal development plan, they were forced to destroy a part of one mosque. Does the destroyed part still enjoy the status of a mosque?

Ayatollah Khamenei answered: If there is no possibility of returning it to its original state, the religious rules of the mosque is not applied to it.

 

 

